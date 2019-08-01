Lpl Financial Increased Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding by $322,920; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Its Core (CORE) Holding by $355,015 as Shares Rose

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 7,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 104,286 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 97,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 279,652 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company's stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 1,718 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Artemis Invest Management Llp has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 247,509 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 3,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 10,921 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 82,004 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 12,604 shares. 349 are owned by Cwm Limited Com. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 250 shares. Regions Financial owns 19,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Limited holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3.36 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.3% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shine Inv Advisory owns 675 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,415 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 9,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,740 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) (SLV).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 9,149 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 2.52M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,454 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 63,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 6,753 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 724,976 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt. Hbk Invests Lp holds 53,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Com holds 1.66% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 647,807 shares. Alps has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,279 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 51,745 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 45,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 25,429 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $84.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).