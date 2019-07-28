Lpl Financial Holds Position in Workday (WDAY); Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Share Value Declined While Linden Advisors LP Decreased Stake

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.05 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 1,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 10,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc 2.50 15Aug25 (Prn).

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 67,830 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 796,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,300 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 868,058 shares. Artal Group Inc holds 0.05% or 110,532 shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 407,598 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 249,258 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 357,453 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 63,835 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 394,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

