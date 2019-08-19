Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Lafleur & Godfrey Increased Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake by $301,210

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 884.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 464,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 516,540 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98M, up from 52,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 869,729 shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Llc has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Johnson Fincl Gru Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,735 shares. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,088 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 268 shares. 9,875 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 4,318 shares. Weybosset And accumulated 0.22% or 2,080 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Com owns 6,354 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Strs Ohio has 144,362 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 11,593 are held by Palladium Partners Limited Company. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,823 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,771 shares. Whitnell, Illinois-based fund reported 4,025 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,515 shares to 238,469 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 10,680 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Northpointe Cap Lc has 1.33% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 60,786 shares. 604,253 are held by Junto Capital Limited Partnership. Castleark Lc owns 4,890 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Raymond James And reported 322,266 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 0.04% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 114,994 shares in its portfolio. 9,615 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc stated it has 518,100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited holds 157,322 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 175,034 shares to 913,522 shares, valued at $108.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 67,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK).