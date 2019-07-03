LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

This is a contrast between LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Investment Brokerage – National and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 74 1.29 N/A 5.64 14.53 JMP Group LLC 4 0.61 N/A 0.15 26.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and JMP Group LLC. JMP Group LLC appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than JMP Group LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 50.5% 9.3% JMP Group LLC 0.00% -3.8% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. JMP Group LLC has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and JMP Group LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 JMP Group LLC 0 0 1 3.00

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $82.33, and a -0.36% downside potential. JMP Group LLC on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 52.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that JMP Group LLC looks more robust than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and JMP Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 13.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.3% of JMP Group LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -1.96% 11.92% 5.97% 25.79% 17.58% 34.17% JMP Group LLC 1.56% -2.74% -10.93% -20.62% -22.49% 1.36%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than JMP Group LLC.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors JMP Group LLC.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate segments. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services to institutional investor clients. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. This segment serves institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.