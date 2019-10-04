LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Reaches $73.76 After 4.00% Up Move; Eastern Co (EML) Has 1.75 Sentiment

The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.30% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 433,001 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending businessThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $6.14 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $76.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LPLA worth $245.64 million more.

Eastern Co (EML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 21 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold their holdings in Eastern Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.50 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eastern Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 154 shares traded. The Eastern Company (EML) has declined 12.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.25 BLN FROM EGP 1.5 BLN; 28/05/2018 – CHEMICAL HLDING CO BOARD APPROVES OFFERING EASTERN CO STAKE; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eastern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EML); 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO -BOARD APPROVES AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 4.5 BLN FROM EGP 3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Eastern Co Declares Dividend of 11c; 13/03/2018 EASTERN CO SAE EAST.CA : EFG HERMES REMOVES FROM MENA TOP 20 LIST; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL TO JOINTLY MANUFACTURE BRAND WEST AT EASTERN CO’S FACILITIES; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO SAE- NINE-MONTH REVENUE EGP 10.03 BLN VS EGP 7.85 BLN YEAR AGO

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $146.61 million. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $191,577 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company for 357,001 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 360,431 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.51% invested in the company for 8,949 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,846 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,014 were reported by Nomura. Blackrock holds 4.14 million shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Horizon Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Bogle Inv Mngmt L P De has 4,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 7,223 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 25,405 shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 282,911 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.05% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 108,386 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Campbell Company Inv Adviser Lc accumulated 0.09% or 2,542 shares. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 425,998 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 59,342 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,548 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 87,087 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $96.67’s average target is 31.06% above currents $73.76 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 19. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 1.