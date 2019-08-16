LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has 96.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.30% 8.20% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 78 14.87 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.00 2.71

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. presently has an average price target of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 39.88%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.