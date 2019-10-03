LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Investment Brokerage – National company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has 96.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 104,845,135.59% 44.30% 8.20% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 81.58M 78 14.87 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.29 2.88 2.54

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.58%. Based on the results delivered earlier, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers are 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers beat LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.