LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Investment Brokerage – National company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.30% 8.20% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 78 14.87 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.92 2.71

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 40.04%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat LPL Financial Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.