LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The two are both Investment Brokerage – National companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 78 1.14 N/A 5.64 14.87 CME Group Inc. 190 17.09 N/A 5.35 36.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and CME Group Inc. CME Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.3% 8.2% CME Group Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, CME Group Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and CME Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CME Group Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 26.57% upside potential and an average price target of $97.33. CME Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $199.4 consensus price target and a -10.61% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than CME Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and CME Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 89.5%. Insiders owned 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are CME Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% CME Group Inc. -3.58% -1.1% 10.91% 7.79% 21.77% 3.35%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than CME Group Inc.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors CME Group Inc.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. Its products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. CME Group Inc. serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.