LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Comparison side by side

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) are two firms in the Investment Brokerage – National that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 78 1.10 N/A 5.64 14.87 BGC Partners Inc. 5 0.88 N/A 0.32 17.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BGC Partners Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BGC Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.3% 8.2% BGC Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BGC Partners Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and BGC Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BGC Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 34.08% at a $97.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of BGC Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.8% of BGC Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% BGC Partners Inc. -5% 5.56% 1.85% -10.11% -19.01% 6.58%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than BGC Partners Inc.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats BGC Partners Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions; and electronic marketplaces comprising government bond markets, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, corporate bonds, and credit derivatives. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and certain technology services. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade, and analytics related to select financial instruments and markets. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory and investment sales; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation; project management; and property and facilities management services to real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, lenders, multi-national corporations, and developers. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.