LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Analysts See $1.65 EPS; Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) Sentiment Is 1.53

Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 26 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 17 decreased and sold positions in Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.31 million shares, down from 8.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. LPLA’s profit would be $137.38M giving it 11.22 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 884,331 shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.17 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The company??s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $96.67’s average target is 30.51% above currents $74.07 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Citigroup. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 1 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust for 107,848 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc owns 133,005 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 591,465 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 475,181 shares.

