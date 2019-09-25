Lpl Financial Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Trimmed by $307,800 as Stock Value Declined; Teradyne (TER) Share Value Rose While Advisory Services Network Lowered Its Holding by $332,055

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 6,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 9,293 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470,000, down from 15,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 239,854 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 4,945 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237,000, down from 12,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 441,115 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.27 million for 42.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.39% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 682,929 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 39,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 57,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 51,534 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Management reported 0.01% stake. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 275,350 shares. Weik Mgmt owns 7,640 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 1,779 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.49% or 248,128 shares. 9,033 were reported by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation. 600 were reported by Mufg Americas. State Street has 6.16M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 240 shares. Wendell David Assoc owns 33,470 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 95,237 shares to 775,471 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 27,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 3,944 shares to 4,727 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.