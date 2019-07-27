Lpl Financial Has Upped Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position by $4.92 Million; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $9.11 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 303,298 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 52.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 120,095 shares as the company's stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,351 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62 million, up from 230,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 2.40 million shares traded or 45.42% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 45,318 shares to 390,817 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 7,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares to 929,917 shares, valued at $163.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 332,952 shares. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 4,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability invested in 1.56% or 375,704 shares. Praesidium Invest Mngmt Company Lc has invested 11.91% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,432 shares. Art Advsr stated it has 6,129 shares. Rgm Capital Limited has 6.62% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.78 million shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Services has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc invested 0.06% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Lp has invested 0.07% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Legal And General Group Plc invested in 0% or 24,523 shares. 211,219 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap L P. 9,269 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Nicholas Invest Partners LP reported 98,132 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management invested in 0.1% or 826,086 shares.

