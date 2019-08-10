Lpl Financial Has Trimmed By $305,526 Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stake; Scotia Capital Has Increased By $2.67 Million Its Sony (SNE) Holding

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 47.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc sold 23,502 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 26,105 shares with $342,000 value, down from 49,607 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $8.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.88 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – South Africa gold producers, gold miners reach class action silicosis settlement; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – JSE: ANG – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPANY LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND CEO SEARCH; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Scotia Capital Inc increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 1600.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 63,515 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 67,484 shares with $2.85 million value, up from 3,969 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $69.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 419,687 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Sony Capital Corporation’s Us Cp Programme; 23/03/2018 – Fonehouse Partner With Sony to Launch the Xperia XZ2; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 13/05/2018 – CORRECT: SONY MUSIC TAKES 39% STAKE IN PEANUTS FOR $185M; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02

Scotia Capital Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 13,550 shares to 176,662 valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IGF) stake by 27,102 shares and now owns 20,355 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sony And Penn National Gaming – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tencent May Buy a Big Stake in Universal Music Group – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sony +2.7%: Profits hit record, but forecast cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.