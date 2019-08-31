Lpl Financial Has Raised Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Crane Co. (CR) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 35.10% above currents $76.24 stock price. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. DA Davidson maintained the shares of CR in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CR in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. See Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) latest ratings:

Lpl Financial Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 101,250 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 990,489 shares with $16.98M value, up from 889,239 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co holds 26,973 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.6% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.39% or 117,070 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 10,326 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 138,442 shares. Concorde Asset holds 14,540 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 16,739 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.16% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 607,346 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership invested in 2.38 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Paw Capital has 40,000 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Lp holds 0.14% or 578,900 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 494,043 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.72% above currents $18.86 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform”.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 44,737 shares to 162,763 valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liveramp Hldgs Inc stake by 32,808 shares and now owns 5,473 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L also bought $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283,204 are held by Vulcan Value Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 9,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). First In owns 0.25% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 3,930 shares. Interest Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 101,324 shares. Trexquant Investment L P holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 8,730 shares. 9,463 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 369 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.02% or 4.61M shares. Quantbot L P has invested 0.15% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Cordasco Finance Networks reported 233 shares. 2,673 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 17,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 2,723 shares in its portfolio.