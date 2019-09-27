Lpl Financial Has Raised By $951,483 Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Raytheon Company (RTN) Shorts Up By 10.49%

Lpl Financial Llc increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 30,693 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 557,650 shares with $17.29M value, up from 526,957 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $22.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 1.00M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) had an increase of 10.49% in short interest. RTN's SI was 3.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.49% from 3.01 million shares previously. With 2.01 million avg volume, 2 days are for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)'s short sellers to cover RTN's short positions. The SI to Raytheon Company's float is 1.18%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $197.34. About 284,962 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON'S PATRIOT

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.96 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.53% above currents $197.34 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. JP Morgan upgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold Raytheon Company shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 5.04% above currents $31.73 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.