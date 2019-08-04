Lpl Financial Has Lifted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Fairpointe Capital Boosted Its Magna International (MGA) Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 10,656 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 205,163 shares with $18.69 million value, up from 194,507 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $137.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Magna International (MGA) stake by 1491.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 975,679 shares as Magna International (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.04M shares with $50.69 million value, up from 65,400 last quarter. Magna International now has $15.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, February 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International – Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Value Stocks for Your TFSA Account – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 7.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 344,452 shares to 829,731 valued at $57.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 357,475 shares and now owns 3.30 million shares. New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.