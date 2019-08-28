Lpl Financial Has Cut Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $504,549; American Electric Power (AEP) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 18,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.57 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 50.97M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 74 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.07 million, down from 3,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 1.28M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

