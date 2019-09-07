Lpl Financial Has Boosted Holding in Edison Intl (EIX); As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 43,457 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 37,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.28 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 11,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 52,894 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 41,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares to 114,364 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 3.46M shares. L S Advisors invested in 0.82% or 36,371 shares. Addenda Capital Inc holds 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 22,895 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shamrock Asset Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). West Oak has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ims Capital Mngmt reported 2,660 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 120,572 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilton Capital Management Limited Com holds 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 200 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orleans Capital Corp La reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Invest Advsr owns 1,393 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 28,398 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.96 million shares.

