Lpl Financial Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $1.38 Million; Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Valuation Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 35,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 80,590 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, down from 116,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.38. About 1.27M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 83,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, up from 75,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.82M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 428,102 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 1,162 shares. Parsec Fin Management accumulated 0.56% or 54,365 shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,517 shares. Millennium Mgmt owns 86,393 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,886 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0.5% or 232,784 shares. Brown Llc owns 5,967 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,641 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 2.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 2,148 shares. Putnam Fl Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 25,062 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.28% stake.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 17,699 shares to 137,437 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 273,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 42,803 shares to 225,646 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 22,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,763 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.