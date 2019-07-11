Lpl Financial Decreased Stake in Microchip Technology (Put) (MCHP) as Market Value Declined; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (MCHP) by 93.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 40,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224,000, down from 43,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 1.20M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 580,259 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79M for 17.73 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 6,181 shares to 8,565 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 67,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TFLO).