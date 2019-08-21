Lpl Financial Cut Service Intl (SCI) Position by $319,960 as Shares Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stock Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Increased Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.06. About 547,414 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Cash to Overweight in Effort to `Reduce Risk’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest in 11 years because of tax cut; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 7,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 54,969 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 62,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 321,315 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Check Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 2,330 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 6,604 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 548,850 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru Co has invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Odey Asset Mgmt has invested 0.87% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 118,105 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 84,506 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma owns 10.19 million shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 10,340 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 66,981 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 376,962 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,267 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 16,902 shares. State Street holds 4.44 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.54% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 1.00M shares. 125 were reported by Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 1.10M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 85,831 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 96,095 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 1.21% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.56 million shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors invested in 0.01% or 34,186 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 278,166 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 57,847 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $112.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 2.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).

