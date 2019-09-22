Lpl Financial Cut Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake by $302,148; Shares Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Bank Hapoalim Bm

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $560,000, down from 6,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd invested in 2.32 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,635 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 294,006 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,077 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 1.67 million shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 25 shares. 11 are owned by Glenmede Na. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 212,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP reported 4.61% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.38% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert reported 5,000 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oakworth Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 630 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “National Australia Bank, Citi latest to predict October cash rate cut – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI) by 35,603 shares to 174,098 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,549 shares to 256,209 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KBA) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,175 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,321 are owned by Shoker Invest Counsel. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6,965 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 3,216 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd has invested 0.86% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Ca invested in 0.62% or 24,291 shares. 3,320 are held by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Rench Wealth Inc accumulated 14,481 shares or 3.38% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Limited Com owns 57,493 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 1.6% or 1,838 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace White Ny holds 2.56% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,750 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication has 1.09% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.45% or 1,793 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.