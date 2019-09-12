Lpl Financial Cut Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $1.17 Million; Stock Rose; Celanese (CE) Shares Rose While Oakbrook Investments Has Upped Position by $572,985

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 68,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 165,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, down from 234,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 13.93M shares traded or 54.03% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 12,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.2. About 673,851 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9,810 shares to 9,037 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,675 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 860 shares stake. National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc accumulated 0.12% or 154,837 shares. 232,892 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,426 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 103,029 shares. Us National Bank De reported 16,203 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 3,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 1,902 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 0.21% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 14,137 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 68,889 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd owns 6 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 42,714 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $478.38M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 8,262 shares to 88,936 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 44,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).