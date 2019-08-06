Lpl Financial Boosted Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake; Last Week Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. See Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) latest ratings:

Lpl Financial Llc increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 95.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisory Alpha Lc has 9 shares. Btc Mngmt Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 50,278 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.7% or 18,402 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P invested in 36,815 shares. 2.75M were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 74,317 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 91,066 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 113,626 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Soros Fund Management Llc invested in 0.11% or 62,386 shares. Optimum has invested 0.85% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 965 shares. Fruth Invest owns 6,000 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.46 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

The stock increased 1.83% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 1.03M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, May 17.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Highland Floatng Rate Opprt stake by 596,964 shares to 437,491 valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets.