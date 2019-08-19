Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

This is a contrast between Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 235 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.04 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.72% and its average price target is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.