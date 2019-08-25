Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Since Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Loxo Oncology Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 92.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 0% respectively. 4.12% are Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.