Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 234 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Loxo Oncology Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loxo Oncology Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 228.49% and its consensus price target is $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.