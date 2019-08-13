Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 234 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $10.75, while its potential upside is 702.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 69.6%. Insiders held 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

Summary

Loxo Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.