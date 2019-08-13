Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

Both Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Loxo Oncology Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loxo Oncology Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 2.8% respectively. About 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.