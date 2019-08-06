Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1135.81 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Loxo Oncology Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loxo Oncology Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 46.67% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 0.02% respectively. About 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.