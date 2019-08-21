Lowe’s (LOW) Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $4.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 426,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, up from 417,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 9.20 million shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Vision Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Schroder Invest Group owns 320,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atria Invests owns 30,586 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.3% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.35 million shares. Hightower Advisors reported 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 44,258 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 3,050 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,523 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 27,498 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 19,444 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 0.4% or 4,336 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Trust has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arrow reported 7,085 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 138,442 shares stake.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares to 4,831 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,840 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mngmt. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 61,879 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 50,589 are owned by Cardinal Cap Mgmt. Destination Wealth Management holds 601 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 116,938 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 274,562 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Appleton Ma holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,330 shares. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 5,217 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 2,038 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,762 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 1.64M shares.