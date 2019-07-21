Lowes (LOW) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined While Wilen Investment Management Boosted Stake by $880,080

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 3.15 million shares traded or 150.28% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 4.19M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.