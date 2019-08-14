Lowe’s (LOW) Share Value Declined While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Trimmed by $2.42 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped Position

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 5.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited owns 42,164 shares. Stewart Patten has 2.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 335,000 were accumulated by Loews. 41,000 were accumulated by Wisconsin Capital Lc. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 20.12M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 45,568 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability owns 58,789 shares. Schulhoff & Communication Inc holds 41,108 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com has invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability stated it has 22,201 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 reported 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Co accumulated 87,834 shares or 0.91% of the stock. London Company Of Virginia has 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

