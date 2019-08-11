Lowe’s (LOW) Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As W P Carey (WPC) Market Value Rose, Horan Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 504,970 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.37M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 401 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Buckingham Cap Inc stated it has 97,045 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,389 shares. S&T Comml Bank Pa stated it has 14,025 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank invested in 86,104 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Rdl Financial stated it has 20,493 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,200 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd holds 0.6% or 17,956 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brave Asset Mgmt has 2,927 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 187,118 shares. Moreover, Coho Prtnrs Ltd has 4.46% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 10,409 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 78,080 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WP Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.