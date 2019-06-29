Lowes (LOW) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $348,800; Paragon Capital Management LTD Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 4,687 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust reported 1.43% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 254,587 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Webster Comml Bank N A has 5,372 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 10.14M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa stated it has 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation New York holds 5,969 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 93,786 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Grimes And reported 79,687 shares stake. 17,000 were accumulated by United Fire Grp Incorporated. Wills Finance Group reported 2,506 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 204,002 shares. Element Cap Management Lc reported 27,118 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 140,215 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 8,140 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru invested in 30,539 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nadler Financial holds 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,595 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 74,481 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated invested in 809,912 shares. Firsthand Inc accumulated 100,000 shares. Meyer Handelman Commerce has 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 628,998 shares. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore reported 3,437 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,769 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 1.14M shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 59,661 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.27M shares. Argent Trust holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,635 shares.

