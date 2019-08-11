Lowe’s Cos(Low) (LOW) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Position by $400,139; Cim Holds Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos(Low) (LOW) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 17,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 20,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos(Low) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 733 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys(Csco) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 248,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has 4.90M shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 2,412 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt owns 3.75% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 47,462 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.25% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,112 shares. 573,106 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co. Camarda Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 169 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 2.51% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 205,845 shares. Burney Co reported 1.11% stake. The Michigan-based Dillon & Inc has invested 2.73% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Limited Liability has 0.94% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Elm Advsr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 2,225 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,594 were accumulated by Dearborn Prtnrs Limited.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.