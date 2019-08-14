Lowe’s Cos(Low) (LOW) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Its Position; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Value Rose, Indexiq Advisors Increased Holding by $64.63 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos(Low) (LOW) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 17,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 20,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos(Low) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 5.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1064.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.00M, up from 102,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.53 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10,047 shares to 156,498 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) by 16,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,293 shares, and cut its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 9,555 shares. Moreover, New England & Mngmt has 0.76% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 19,000 shares. 6.24M were reported by Boston. Jones Lllp accumulated 4,488 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,850 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 22,426 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Montag A & Associate Inc has invested 1.3% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 4,514 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 288,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 537,763 shares. Sterling Cap Lc invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 86,233 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO) by 15,111 shares to 282,025 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 252,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Le(Iei (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward accumulated 0.17% or 2,292 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated owns 97,045 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 372,980 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 169,935 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com accumulated 46,802 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Aull Monroe Inv Corporation accumulated 9,092 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 9,509 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department owns 3,602 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 58,346 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Capital has invested 3.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,035 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 7,268 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 0.03% or 2,980 shares. Moreover, Prospector Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 84,900 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.