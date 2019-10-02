Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined While Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Cut Stake by $413,300; Toronto Dominion Bank Increased Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position by $11.57 Million; Shares Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 312,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.29M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 433,078 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.13. About 3.04 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 14,745 shares to 85,166 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,400 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina Is Connecting Canadian LPG To Asian Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina’s Jordan Cove LNG approved by FERC with strict conditions – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Users: This TSX Stock Just Hit a Strong Buy Signal – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Under Armour, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UAA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Wall Street eyes steepest slide in nearly six weeks on growth worries – Reuters” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.69 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.