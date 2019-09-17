Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $41.45 Million; As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Trimmed by $64.50 Million Its Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15 million, down from 9.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 1.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 45,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 255,117 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Research Global invested in 0.96% or 30.06M shares. 1,312 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.55% or 35,361 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Peoples Svcs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 103,880 were accumulated by Mcrae Cap Management. Horizon Lc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 6,764 shares. Indiana And Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.92% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,143 shares. Moreover, Stearns Service has 0.5% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Guardian Capital Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,420 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.10 million for 24.27 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.