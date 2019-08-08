Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined While Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Increased by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 190,591 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 265,313 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares to 80,106 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock bounces off 20-year low after revenue rises just above expectations – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Making the Case for Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Stock – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 0.15% or 14,839 shares. Cohen Steers reported 25,212 shares. Ci Investments invested in 85,595 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Park National Corporation Oh invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 488 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 736 shares. Iowa Natl Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 27,652 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com Incorporated holds 2,017 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 254,587 are owned by Td Asset Management. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,200 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lincoln National owns 2,856 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Tru Communications invested in 4,649 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 47 shares. 150 are owned by Alphamark Advisors Llc. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,840 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt holds 0.83% or 26,069 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.48% or 12,416 shares. Consulate Inc has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,570 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 2,847 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru owns 0.91% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,150 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,305 were accumulated by Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.