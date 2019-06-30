Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Rose While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Decreased by $8.65 Million Its Position; Liberty Capital Management Upped Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $317,262 as Share Value Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 6.11 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

