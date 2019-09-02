Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $8.65 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $524,548

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 83.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 8,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 56,209 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 8,547 shares stake. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 300 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 3,925 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rdl has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com holds 2.77M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,108 shares. Wesbanco State Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 46,235 shares. Coastline Tru Communication owns 17,760 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy accumulated 0.04% or 2,150 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Comm Ltd reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Glenmede Tru Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 121,603 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 6,179 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 116,520 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE:NOC) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Lowe’s Layoffs 2019: Why The Hardware Retail Giant Will Cut Thousands Of Workers – International Business Times” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s expanding sponsorship with Panthers – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud powers Sri Lanka’s first QR code-based payment app – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 36,779 shares to 244 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 157,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,224 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).