Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined While First Long Island Investors Boosted Position; Nexus Investment Management Holds Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 22,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 246,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91M, up from 224,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 13,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 682,895 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.58 million, up from 668,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 4,337 shares to 158,254 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,218 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

