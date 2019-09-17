Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Has Increased by Lionstone Capital Management Llc; Windward Capital Management Company Lowered Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) Holding by $364,412

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 1.15M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 3,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 231,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 235,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 356,439 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 3,964 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.14% or 729,443 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 114,095 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 0.14% or 628,210 shares. Moreover, Counselors has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15,711 shares. Moreover, Cypress Group has 0.9% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 0.01% or 446 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 243,706 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 169 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.25% or 66.23 million shares. Moreover, Water Island Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 39,000 shares. Moreover, Brookmont Capital Management has 0.32% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,269 shares. Hgk Asset Inc has invested 0.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Staley Advisers reported 2,900 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $923.61M for 17.81 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.