Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Inca Investments Lifted Its Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 62,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 570,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.60M, up from 508,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 3.96M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96M, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 149,427 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed amid worries about the global economy – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: What’s next for this lawn-equipment maker, Lowe’s supplier as it grows in Mooresville – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd holds 3,104 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bollard Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leisure Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.9% or 10,078 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com reported 7,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman has 13,711 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 494,462 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,453 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 723,484 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth Management accumulated 39,029 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 7,250 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 114,095 are owned by Carlson Cap Limited Partnership. Boltwood Capital Management has 22,550 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Brookmont Capital Management holds 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 5,269 shares.