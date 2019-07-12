Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Rose While Middleton & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $471,970; Nike (NKE) Position Has Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 4,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.88M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 2.51 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 3.09M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares to 41,731 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.34 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Company Pa reported 6,219 shares stake. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 33,653 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. California-based San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montecito Savings Bank & Tru accumulated 4,677 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 1,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grimes & holds 79,687 shares. Security National Trust reported 14,511 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 3,825 shares stake. Buckingham stated it has 3,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Management Corp holds 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 239,719 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 77,209 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). King Luther Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 13.25 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 367,896 shares to 161,596 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,550 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 899,665 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,600 shares. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Ltd has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Washington Tru Bank holds 0.37% or 27,754 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 375,459 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,676 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd accumulated 107,706 shares. 2.23 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 3,229 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company holds 3,238 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Ser Group Inc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,019 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).