Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Rose While Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Stake by $304,700; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $16.38 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 84.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 3,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.38 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.61B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

