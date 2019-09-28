Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined While Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Stake; Kazazian Asset Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $321,776; Shares Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 56.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 7,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 17,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 1,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 10,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 2.80 million shares. Fruth Invest Management owns 12,204 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Olstein Cap Management Lp has 0.83% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South State Corporation holds 0.23% or 20,012 shares. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 164,946 shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Lc reported 81,636 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,290 shares. 169 are owned by Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atlantic Union Bancshares reported 85,566 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peoples invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 22,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amer International Group accumulated 286,460 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,125 shares to 389,996 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

