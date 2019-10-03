Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Raised Position by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 14,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.64. About 2.98M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 502.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $169.38. About 8.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability owns 138,188 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 143,649 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 127,259 shares. Callahan Limited has 93,109 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fjarde Ap holds 0.33% or 252,411 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.53% or 40,474 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lourd Capital Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lincluden Management owns 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 32,209 shares. First Bank & Trust has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 9,557 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.72% or 31,641 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 182,829 shares to 3,808 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,983 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Near a 3-Year Low, Is Simon Property Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.